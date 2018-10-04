XRegister
Inside Futbol

04/10/2018 - 10:29 BST

We’ve Got Steel We Didn’t Have Last Season, Hearts Star Warns Rangers

 




Hearts forward Steven Naismith has warned Rangers about the steely quality that the Jambos have this season, ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday.

Craig Levein’s men are yet to lose a single game so far this season and have a healthy five-point lead over city rivals Hibernian in the Premiership table.




Naismith, who is currently on loan at Hearts from Norwich City, has already scored nine goals across all competitions for the Jambos this year and is also the leading goalscorer in the Premiership with five goals to his name.

Despite their promising form early on in the season, Hearts are set to endure a tough run of fixtures, starting with a game against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, while all of Aberdeen, Celtic and Hibs are scheduled to play them soon.
 


Naismith issued a warning to Steven Gerrard’s men ahead of their Premiership clash on Sunday, insisting that Hearts have a steely quality to themselves this season.

“We’ve got a steeliness about us this season, as opposed to last season”, Naismith told the club’s official website.


“We’re comfortable with a slender lead, we’re confident in our ability to see it out.

“It’s a good trait to have. I had a couple of shots on Saturday, but we had a lot of chances we didn’t take, which is being pernickety.

“It’s good that we’re in those positions.

“We do feel comfortable in these positions. If you look at all our results this season, we’ve done most things”, he added.

Hearts finished sixth in the Premiership during the 2017/18 season and won their last league title in 1960.
 