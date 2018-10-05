XRegister
06 October 2016

05/10/2018 - 21:03 BST

AC Milan Putting In Legwork On Swoop For Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Brazilian Talent

 




AC Milan are making moves to position themselves in the race for Liverpool and Manchester United linked talent Lucas Paqueta.

The Flamengo attacker has attracted the attention of a number of clubs with his displays packed with potential in Brazil.




Lazio looked at Paqueta during the summer transfer window as a replacement for Felipe Anderson, but were priced out of a deal, while Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with tracking the 21-year-old.

Now AC Milan are moving to position themselves and according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, the club's sporting director Leonardo has met with the Brazilian's agent.
 


Leonardo is keen to look at whether AC Milan can take Paqueta to the San Siro, giving coach Gennaro Gattuso a boost.

Paqueta has seen his performances rewarded with a breakthrough into the senior Brazil squad.


The 21-year-old is under contract with Flamengo until 2020.

Paqueta has scored seven goals in Brazil's Serie A this season, with Flamengo sitting fifth in the standings.
 