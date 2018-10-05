He’s Fantastic – Daley Blind Gives Tottenham and Man Utd Target Glowing Report

Follow @insidefutbol





Daley Blind has hailed the performances of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.



The young midfielder has excelled at Ajax and has been capped by the Netherlands at international level, further adding to his reputation.











De Jong is now on the radar of a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.



The midfielder is currently out of action with a calf injury and missed Ajax's Champions League draw against Bayern Munich – and Blind is looking forward to having him back and fit.





"Of course you also have Frenkie de Jong, who is doing a fantastic job this year", the former Manchester United defender told Ajax TV.



"If he is fit, it could be that he returns [to the team] again.



"It is up to the coach who he puts on [the teamsheet]."



De Jong has made a total of 13 appearances in all competitions for Ajax so far this season, with scouts eagerly watching his progress.



Real Madrid have been linked with being willing to pay as much as €80m to secure De Jong's signature and the jury is out on whether Ajax could refuse such a bid for the 21-year-old.

