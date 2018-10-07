Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Can Be Outstanding Manager – Martin Keown Amid Aston Villa Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Martin Keown has insisted that Thierry Henry has always had the tools to become a great manager, amidst reports of him being close to becoming the next Aston Villa boss.



Aston Villa recently sacked Steve Bruce following a poor start to the season and there are claims that they are close to appointing former Arsenal striker Henry as their new manager.











It has also been suggested that Henry is set to bring in former Chelsea captain John Terry, who left the club at the end of last season, as his number two at Villa Park at the start of his reign.



Keown admits that he never imagined Henry and Terry working together as part of the same coaching staff, but stressed that the Frenchman was always destined to become a manager.





Henry’s former Arsenal team-mate also feels bringing in Terry could be a smart move as the former Blue will be more aware of the surroundings at Villa Park than the Frenchman.



Reacting to reports that Henry and Terry are set to take charge of Villa, Keown said on BT Sport: “I can safely say that I never ever saw those two as a partnership. But there will be surprises in football.



“Henry always had the makings of an outstanding manager, no doubt about that.



“He feels it is fit to bring Terry in as his assistant. He will know the club exceptionally well as he just left the club.



“I dearly hope Villa can get back to where they once were as a football club.”



Henry has been linked with the Aston Villa job for some time and also came close to becoming the Bordeaux coach in the summer.

