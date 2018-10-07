XRegister
06 October 2016

07/10/2018 - 15:32 BST

Benjamin Mendy Starts – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool in a Premier League game at Anfield this afternoon.

The Citizens lost at Anfield in both the Premier League and the Champions League last season and the Reds are widely considered to be the most likely to battle for Manchester City's crown this term.




Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while in defence he picks Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as the central pair, with Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as full-backs.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City manager goes with Fernandinho, while skipper David Silva is selected. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, along with Bernardo Silva, support Sergio Aguero.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he as options on his bench, including Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

 


Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero 

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sane, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
 