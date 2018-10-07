Chelsea Still Paying For Izzy Brown, Leeds United MD Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that the Whites will only cover the cost of Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown when he is back from injury and ready to fight for a place in the team.



Brown, who joined the Whites during the summer transfer window on a season-long deal, is yet to feature for the club after being sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture in January.











Eyebrows were raised when Leeds moved to sign Brown on a season-long deal due to the fact he is out of action injured.



Kinnear admitted that the medical staff at Elland Road are working towards the smooth recovery of the player and also revealed that the Whites will only cover the cost of Brown when he is fit and ready to play.





“I know there’s been some frustration among fans that Izzy has not featured since his loan move from Chelsea”, Kinnear told the Leeds matchday programme.



“Victor [Orta, director of football] and our medical staff were fully aware that Izzy’s likely return date would be January and our head of medicine Rob Price has been working closely with Chelsea’s medical team to ensure an optimised and robust rehabilitation process.



“The financials of the deal are structured accordingly with our club only making a material monetary contribution when Izzy is fit and fighting for a first-team place.



“It shows how highly our technical staff rate Izzy, and the impact we believe he can make in the back half of the season”, he explained.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men slipped to third place in the table after their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday in the Championship.

