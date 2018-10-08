I Love Feeding Alfredo Morelos, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has admitted that he loves providing chances for Gers striker Alfredo Morelos after their convincing win over Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday.



Steven Gerrard’s men registered a 3-1 win over the runaway leaders at Ibrox on Sunday courtesy of three first-half strikes from Ryan Kent, Morelos and Scott Arfield respectively.











The Jambos were reduced to ten men in the second half when Michael Smith was sent off in the 55th minute before they pulled a goal back through Jimmy Dunne, just 12 minutes later.



Candeias, who received a standing ovation from the home supporters at Ibrox when he came off, was in fine form and provided the assist for Morelos’ goal during the afternoon.





The winger admitted that he loves providing chances for the Colombian striker and thinks that Morelos is a fantastic partner to work with in the attacking department.



“It was a hard game because Hearts are top of the league but when the team believe in themselves then we are fantastic”, Candeias told Rangers TV.



“Hearts had started so good, but when this team believe, we will win all the games if we play like this.



"I have good feelings about how the season will end if we play this way.



“I am very happy for Alfredo because he likes scoring goals, strikers like goals.



"I stay happy when I assist and Alfredo is a fantastic partner”, he explained.



Rangers handed Craig Levein’s side their first league defeat of the season on Sunday and will now head into the international break on a positive note after successive wins over Rapid Vienna and Hearts.

