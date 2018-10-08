Steven Gerrard Warns Premier League Club Over Rangers Star Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned Brighton & Hove Albion they will have to offer an “awful lot of money” if they are to sign Gers captain James Tavernier during the January transfer window.



Tavernier, who was named as the captain of the team by Gerrard following his appointment in the summer, attracted interest from Chris Hughton during the summer, but a move failed to materialise.











The Seagulls continue to remain interested in the full-back and sent scouts to watch Tavernier play during Rangers’ win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night.



The 26-year-old, who scored during the 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna, has quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team at Ibrox under Gerrard this term.





Despite concrete interest from Brighton, Gerrard has warned that the Premier League outfit will have to offer the Old Firm giants an awful lot of money if they are to lure Tavernier away from Glasgow.



"I know the CEO at Brighton [Paul Barber] very well", Gerrard was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.



"He's got my number and he knows where I am.



"But he best go to the owners and ask for an awful lot of money if he wants James Tavernier.



"That goes for any club that wants my captain.



"They best go to the bank and get an awful lot of money out – or he's not going”, he explained.



Rangers registered an emphatic 3-1 win over runaway leaders Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership and head into the international break on a positive note.

