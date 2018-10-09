Do This – Former Rangers Star Advises Gers Players Not On International Duty

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has insisted that the Gers players who are not away on international duty should remain focused and recharge their batteries during the break.



Steven Gerrard’s men continued their excellent run of form with a comprehensive 3-1 win over league leaders Hearts on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.











Three first-half goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield respectively meant that the Light Blues maintained their unbeaten record at Ibrox so far this season after winning nine of their 10 games.



The Old Firm giants have become a force to reckon with on home soil under Gerrard this season and will be aiming to maintain their impressive run of form at Ibrox even after the international break.





McCulloch, who spent eight seasons at Rangers, insisted that the Gers squad members who are not away on international duty should remain focused and recharge their batteries during the break to keep the momentum going in the upcoming games.



“Rangers have certainly got off to a great start in that regard and Steven will be delighted with how the team are faring at Ibrox, not just in terms of the results but with some of the performances as well”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“The players that are not away on international duty over the next fortnight, they will need to have a rest and take some time out.



“It has been three games a week since the start of the season and that is not easy to cope with when you consider the travelling and the pressure you are under.



“When they get back down to work, it is all about keeping that momentum going and trying to improve their record away from home.



“Then they will give themselves a foundation upon which to build”, he concluded.



Rangers continue to remain in sixth position in the table and will face Hamilton away from home in the Scottish Premiership after the international break.

