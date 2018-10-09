XRegister
09/10/2018 - 22:24 BST

Former Liverpool Star Igor Biscan Appointed Boss of Croatian Top Flight Side

 




Former Liverpool defender Igor Biscan has been appointed the manager of Croatian side HNK Rijeka after the departure of former boss Matjaz Kek.

The 40-year-old played in England from 2000 to 2005 with the Reds, managing a total of 72 appearances and even adding to the scoresheet twice, as he became a cult hero.




He has previous experience of managing Croatian side Rudes as an assistant and then on a permanent basis during the 2016/17 season.

Biscan has also been at the helm of Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana, whom he led to a league and cup double last season, before leaving in the summer.
 


Now Biscan has returned to management with the job in charge of Rijeka in the Croatian top flight.

The former Liverpool man will replace Kek on the touchline, with the manager leaving the club after five-and-a-half years.


The 57-year-old leaves Rijeka placed fifth in the Croatian league table, with three wins in ten league games.

Biscan won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.
 