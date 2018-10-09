XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/10/2018 - 08:55 BST

If My Current Situation Continues – Chelsea Star Threatens Stamford Bridge Exit

 




Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has warned he cannot continue with so little playing time going forward.

Christensen shone under previous Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, but has found his chances limited under the Italian's successor Maurizio Sarri this season.




Sarri has preferred a settled defence, with Antonio Ruidger and David Luiz forming the centre-back partnership for the former Napoli coach.

Christensen insists that he has been used to playing for most of the last three years and admits if the situation at Chelsea continues then he will likely have to leave Stamford Bridge as at his age he needs to be clocking up regular game time.
 


"I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now that I am 22 I really want to play", Christensen told Danish daily BT.

"In the last three seasons I've played a full part for the teams I've been with.


"So it is clear that I do not see myself staying in the future if my current situation continues", the centre-back added.

Sarri's centre-back strategy has already seen one Chelsea defender threaten to leave in January, with Gary Cahill stressing his unhappiness with warming the bench.

Now Christensen has joined Cahill in being displeased with his Stamford Bridge situation.
 