XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/10/2018 - 10:03 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Sends Warm Words To La Liga Leaders

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on surprise La Liga leaders Sevilla.

Sevilla have picked up 16 points from their eight La Liga games so far, one point more than second placed Barcelona and two more than Real Madrid, who sit in just fifth.




As a result, Pablo Machin's side head into the international break as La Liga leaders and they are reaping the plaudits for their achievement.

Hailing the achievement, Pochettino was quoted as saying by Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo: "In Spain you [Sevilla] play the best football, with teams that are the best in the world."
 


Sevilla thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga earlier this season and will be bidding to continue with their momentum after the international break.

And an acid test awaits them post the break, with a trip to the Camp Nou to play Barcelona.


Sevilla are also involved in the Europa League this season and have taken three points from their two group games.

They lost away in Russia at FK Krasnodar earlier this month.
 