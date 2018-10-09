Mauricio Pochettino Sends Warm Words To La Liga Leaders

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on surprise La Liga leaders Sevilla.



Sevilla have picked up 16 points from their eight La Liga games so far, one point more than second placed Barcelona and two more than Real Madrid, who sit in just fifth.











As a result, Pablo Machin's side head into the international break as La Liga leaders and they are reaping the plaudits for their achievement.



Hailing the achievement, Pochettino was quoted as saying by Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo: "In Spain you [Sevilla] play the best football, with teams that are the best in the world."





Sevilla thrashed Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga earlier this season and will be bidding to continue with their momentum after the international break.



And an acid test awaits them post the break, with a trip to the Camp Nou to play Barcelona.



Sevilla are also involved in the Europa League this season and have taken three points from their two group games.



They lost away in Russia at FK Krasnodar earlier this month.

