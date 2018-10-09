West Ham Star Points To Real Madrid Man As Best In Position

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell has revealed that Real Madrid defender Marcelo is his favourite left-back in the world at the moment.



Cresswell, who has made three appearances for the Hammers so far this season, is a popular figure amongst West Ham fans due to his determined displays.











The 28-year-old played the entirety of the Hammers’ 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but was not involved in the matchday squads for the games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League this season.



However, the full-back has played every single minute of West Ham’s EFL Cup campaign so far and registered an assist during the 8-0 drubbing of Macclesfield Town last month.





Cresswell is keen to progress as a left-back and has revealed Real Madrid defender Marcelo is his favourite modern left-back in the world, while also suggesting that even Ashley Cole deserves praise for his achievements in England.



“I don’t think I have ever sat down and thought ‘I want to model my game on this player or that player’”, Cresswell told his club’s official website.



“But of course I have watched other left-backs over the years and seen one who is good at this and another who is good at that.



“Of course, you’ve got Ashley Cole, who was fantastic for years, and Marcelo now for Real Madrid who I love watching.



“Marcelo is the modern left-back.



"Don’t get me wrong, he’s got world-class players alongside him, but he is one of them himself and some of the stuff he does and the risks he takes, he shouldn’t be playing at left-back."



Cresswell will be looking to push on under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium this season as he seeks to perfect his game at left-back.

