06 October 2016

10/10/2018 - 16:20 BST

AC Milan Looking To Use Ace Card To Convince Arsenal Star To Join

 




Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is set to play an important role in convincing Aaron Ramsey to consider a move to AC Milan, it has been claimed.

Ramsey’s contract expires at the end of the season and Arsenal recently decided to pull out of negotiations after it seemed that the player would sign a new deal with the club.




The Welshman is almost certain to leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer and the club are reportedly even prepared to listen to offers for him in the January window.

Ramsey remains a coveted player in England, but he is also attracting interest from Italy as AC Milan are interested in snapping him up next year on a free transfer.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have tasked Gazidis with convincing the midfielder to move to Italy with the Rossoneri next summer.

Gazidis stepped down from his post of chief executive at Arsenal recently and is scheduled to join the new AC Milan hierarchy in December.


The Serie A giants are depending on the South African’s prior relationship with Ramsey in order to land the 27-year-old midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

The Welshman will be free to hold talks with clubs outside England in January and sign a pre-contract with a view to leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.
 