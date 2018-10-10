Arsenal And Chelsea Keeping Tabs On Norwich Defensive Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on young Norwich full-back Max Aarons, who is close to agreeing on a new contract with the club.



Signed from Luton in 2016, the youngster has progressed through the ranks at Norwich and made his debut for the Canaries at the start of the season.











The 18-year-old right-back has taken little time to nail down a place in the Norwich starting eleven and has started the last seven Championship games this term.



Norwich are now seeking to tie him down to a new deal and it has been claimed that they are close to agreeing on a contract with the defender’s representatives.





Norwich’s attempts to get Aarons to sign a new deal are also due to the fact that he is attracting interest from top clubs and according to the Press Association, Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping an eye on his development.



The London duo are always on the lookout for young English talent and the 18-year-old full-back has emerged on their radar as a possible future transfer target.



Nothing concrete has developed from their interest, but Norwich are acutely aware that they could lose one of their top youngsters if the big boys come calling.



Aaron also broke into the England Under-19 set-up and has two caps to his name for the young Three Lions.

