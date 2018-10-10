XRegister
06 October 2016

10/10/2018 - 16:56 BST

Bayern Munich Come To Transfer Party For Manchester United Target

 




Manchester United linked defender Milan Skriniar has emerged as a possible defensive target for German champions Bayern Munich.

After an impressive first season at Inter, the Slovakia international attracted huge interest from the Premier League in the summer, but Inter resisted selling him.




Manchester United and Manchester City slapped in bids to sign the defender, but Inter rejected all offers and decided against cashing in on the centre-back after just one good season.

The Nerazzurri are aware of the interest Skriniar has been generating and are in talks with his representatives over a new deal, however an agreement between the two is still far off.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Bayern Munich have joined the transfer chase for Skriniar and are considering making an approach for the Slovak in the future.

The German champions are expected to be in the market for a centre-back and Skriniar is believed to be a target, with an approach next summer the most likely scenario at the moment.


Inter are reluctant to sell the centre-back and it could require a world record fee for a defender for any of his suitors to snare Skriniar away from the Serie A giants.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the best young centre-backs in the world at the moment.
 