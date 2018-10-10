Genoa Shut Door On Selling Liverpool and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Genoa have no interest in selling Krzysztof Piatek in January despite speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool with the goalscorer.



The Serie A outfit signed the 23-year-old striker from KS Cracovia in the summer for a fee of around €4m and he has turned out to be a good investment for the club.











Scoring nine goals in his first seven Serie A appearances for Genoa, Piatek has created a buzz in Italy with his performances and has turned head towards him in the peninsula.



There are already suggestions that top clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in the striker and even Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Pole.





Genoa could hope to earn a fee ten times the amount they paid for him in the summer, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the club are in no mood to lose him in the middle of a season.



The Rossoblu have categorically ruled out selling him in the winter window and are likely to resist any approach for Piatek, even in the summer.



They are aware of the interest the Poland striker has managed to attract in such a short span of time, but the Serie A outfit are not thinking about cashing in on the buzz for the moment.



Piatek, who made his debut for Poland in September, signed a contract until 2022 with Genoa in the summer.

