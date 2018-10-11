He’s Great – Arsenal Talent Pours Praise On Julian Nagelsmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has hailed Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, revealing the young tactician was a key reason why he agreed to move to the Bundesliga side on loan in the summer.



Nelson, who scored on his Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim, is determined to make his mark in Germany ahead of returning to Arsenal.











The 18-year-old has already scored twice in just three appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in the league and earned a call-up to the England Under-21 squad during the international break.



The winger is reaping the rewards of regular involvement with the Hoffenheim first team, but admits going out on loan was not his favoured choice.





Nelson has also hailed Nagelsmann by admitting that he is a coach who likes to trust in his young players and went on to reveal that the attribute stood out when he decided to join Hoffenheim.



“A loan wasn’t always my first option, but when I heard the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim was an option for me and working with the manager there, it was something I wanted to do”, Nelson told the FA's official site.



“Julian’s a great manager and he’s got belief in young players so it’s a good place for me to go and play.



“He’s [Nagelsmann] very young, he’s only 31 and I think it’s important to go to a team and a coach who believes in you, so he was the main reason because he is willing to play us”, he added.



Nagelsmann has been tipped for big things in management and it remains to be seen for how long he stays at Hoffenheim.

