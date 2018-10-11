I Need To Learn From Him – Liverpool Talent Looking To Emulate Young Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has admitted that he can take inspiration from fellow academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has become a regular under Jurgen Klopp since making his senior debut.



Brewster joined the Reds academy from Chelsea in 2014 and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects waiting for a big break at senior level.











The 18-year-old was also a standout performer for the Young Lions during their triumph at the U17 World Cup held in India last year and is currently recovering from surgery he underwent for an ankle ligament injury.



The youngster, who spent several years with Alexander-Arnold during their time at the academy, admitted that he can take inspiration from the defender, who has become a regular under Klopp.





“Trent is only a school year older than me so he is still young and has still got a lot to learn, but I take some stuff off him because he has taken things in his stride”, Brewster told Liverpool’s matchday programme.



“He took his chance well and he’s now a regular in the first team and hopefully will soon be a regular in the England set-up after going to the World Cup.



“I can take on board stuff from Trent because he is still level-headed, still humble and still makes jokes like we used to at the Academy.



“Now I need to take my opportunity when it comes”, he added.



Alexander-Arnold was also part of the England World Cup squad that travelled to Russia in the summer after he played the entirety of Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in May.

