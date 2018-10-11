It’s Been Dream Rangers Start For Me, Gers Winger Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Glenn Middleton says that he is enjoying a dream start at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard after joining the Gers from English Championship side Norwich City.



Middleton, who graduated from the youth academy at Carrow Road, was promoted to the senior squad last season, but failed to make a single appearance for the first team.











The winger was a regular for the reserves and made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2, but made the move north to Scotland with Rangers in January.



The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Gers against FK Shkupi during Europa League qualifying and recently caught the eye when he bagged a brace against Ayr United in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final.





Middleton admitted that he has enjoyed a stellar start to life at Ibrox and says that he is enjoying every bit of it after being released by the Canaries earlier in the year.



The Gers talent also insisted that it is important for him to keep his head down and work hard in training to fulfil his potential.



"It’s been a dream start for me at Rangers and I’ve been grateful for the opportunities”, Middleton was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“But it’s only the start for me, I need to keep taking the chances that come my way, bit by bit. If I keep taking my chances whenever I get them then I’ll see where it takes me.



"You have an idea in your head about how you want things to go, but I admit it’s all gone pretty well so far.



“Last season seems like a long time ago and I’m just grateful for being at Rangers and everything that’s happened.



"Nothing beats being involved in these games, even if I am sitting on the bench. It’s makes you appreciate it that little bit more.



“You don’t focus on what’s going on, you can hear all of the noise and our crowd is very special to the team when we are playing."



Gerrard has hailed Middleton already this season and is a firm fan of the winger.

