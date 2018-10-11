It’s Going To Be Tough – Leeds United Talent Honest On Difficulty of Starting

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke has conceded that he is aware of the difficulties of getting a start in the senior team at the moment.



The 17-year-old striker has been a regular feature of first-team training at Leeds this season and made his debut for the Whites as a substitute against Brentford last weekend.











The youngster impressed many seasoned observers with his cameo in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road and he is expected to remain part of the first team furniture for the time being.



Clarke admits that the next step for him is to make his first start at senior level for Leeds but conceded that given the way the team have been playing, he will need to bide his time.





The youngster is keen to continue to push himself in training and earn the minutes he can get on the pitch in order to prepare himself to receive his first starting eleven berth.



Speaking about a possible first start for Leeds, Clarke said on LUTV: “That is what I want to start doing.



“But the team are playing well and it is going to be hard to break through and get a start.”



He continued: “I have got to keep pushing, training hard and playing well and see if get an opportunity.”

