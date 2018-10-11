XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/10/2018 - 11:45 BST

Juventus Transfer Supremo Meets Agents of Liverpool and Spurs Linked Ligue 1 Star

 




Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has conducted a meeting with the representatives of Liverpool and Tottenham linked midfielder Adrien Rabiot to discuss a proposed move to Italy.

The midfielder is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain next summer and he has so far refused to sign a new deal with the French champions, keeping the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer open.




A number of clubs across Europe have been keeping close tabs on his situation at the Parc des Princes as he edges closer to the January transfer window, when he can speak to clubs about a pre-contract.

Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in Rabiot, but Juventus are the ones who are carrying out the legwork at the moment to sign him next summer.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus deal-maker Paratici travelled to France recently and met the representatives of the midfielder to discuss a potential move to Turin.

The Italian deal-maker met the midfielder’s mother, who is also his agent, and also spoke with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique to discuss the Frenchman’s future.


The Italian champions have offered him a contract worth €6m per season, which is less than Barcelona are prepared to put on his plate.

Rabiot is yet to take a decision on whether to sign a new deal and continue at PSG or consider offers of a free transfer next summer.
 