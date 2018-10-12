It’s Been Hard Watching On – Rangers Loanee On Gers’ European Adventure

Follow @insidefutbol





Greg Docherty has conceded watching Rangers in action in the Europa League from a distance has been difficult for him as he wanted to play in those games.



Steven Gerrard decided to loan out the player to League One outfit Shrewsbury for the season in August as he wanted the 22-year-old to play regular football.











The midfielder was part of Rangers’ Europa League squad during the qualifiers, but is currently plying his trade in the third tier of English football as the Gers continue their adventure in the group stage of the competition.



Rangers have surpassed the expectations of many in the first two games and Docherty admits that it has been difficult to watch his side in Europe while not being part of the whole atmosphere.





The midfielder admits that he would have loved to have contributed to Rangers' Europa League campaign.



"I've watched the European games and it's been hard”, Docherty was quoted as saying by the Scottish Daily Record.



"The atmosphere seemed amazing and those are the type of matches I've always dreamed of being involved in, so it was tough not being there.



"I went on the first two European trips to Macedonia and Croatia and it was tough as, while I was delighted for the guys getting a couple of great results, I wanted to be contributing.”



The midfielder stressed that he sees his long-term future at Rangers and is hopeful that regular football at Shrewsbury this season will translate to a spot in Gerrard’s squad next year.



"So I've taken a gamble coming down here to Shrewsbury”, he continued.



“The hope is that while I'm missing out on some big nights this season, I can develop to the point where I'll be able to look forward to many of them in the years to come.



"I've still got four years on my contract and I fully intend to see it out – if not extend it."

