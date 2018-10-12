Lazio Star Plays Down Importance of Jose Mourinho At Serbia Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has played down the significance of Jose Mourinho watching him personally in action against Montenegro on Thursday.



The Serbia midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Lazio in the summer, with Manchester United claimed to be one of his suitors during the transfer window.











Milinkovic-Savic continued at Lazio and has signed a new five-year contract with the club to further strengthen the hand of the Serie A giants in any future negotiations.



Mourinho attended Serbia’s 2-0 over Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday and there was speculation that the Manchester United manager was again scouting the midfielder.





The Serbian admits that it is an honour that a manager of Mourinho's stature showed an interest in watching Serbia but he does not feel it means that the Manchester United boss wants to sign him.



He insisted that Mourinho’s presence has nothing to do over his future at Lazio.



When asked how he felt about having Mourinho in the stands, the midfielder was quoted as saying by La Lazio Siamo Noi: “I am a Lazio player, but it is obvious that I am happy that a coach of his stature came to see the game.



“If he gave an impression that he didn’t agree with the starting eleven [which the midfielder was not part of], it may not be because of me.”



He continued: “Maybe he was not here for me, but for someone else.



“I read somewhere that he was in the stadium to watch me play, but this doesn’t mean anything.”

