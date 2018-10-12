Reserve Judgement Until This Happens – Poland Legend On Liverpool and Spurs Linked Krzysztof Piatek

Follow @insidefutbol





Poland legend Zibi Boniek has indicated that it is important to reserve judgement on Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Krzysztof Piatek until he stops his current scoring spree.



Genoa paid a sum of €4m to sign the striker from KS Cracovia in the summer and the 23-year-old has turned out to be one of the finest pieces of transfer business of the window in Italy.











Scoring nine goals in his first seven league appearances in Serie A, Piatek has turned heads across Europe with his performances and is already being linked with moves to big clubs.



Juventus and Roma are believed to be interested in him and Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham have all been linked with a move to snare him away from Genoa in January.





There is palpable excitement around Piatek in Italy at the moment, but Boniek feels it is necessary to be cautious when passing judgement on the Poland international.



The Poland legend feels his real character and ability will be on show once the goals stop flowing for him as then the other areas of his game will be tested.



Speaking about Piatek, Boniek told Sky Italia: “He is a very interesting guy.



“If I can make a comparison, he looks like a girl you fall in love with, but you don’t know how long it is going to last.



“Then you have to discover the character and much more, which one must see.



“He is not going to score every weekend, it is not possible to score 56 goals.



"It will be important to see how he reacts when he fails to score, how he helps the team.



“However, he is young and has everything to do well.”



Genoa are determined to hold on to Piatek in January despite the possibility of earning ten times the money they paid to sign him in the summer.

