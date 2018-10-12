XRegister
12/10/2018 - 17:24 BST

Super Agent Speaks To AC Milan and Roma Over Potential Deal For Tottenham Target

 




AC Milan and Roma have joined the multi-club chase for highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Still only 18, the centre-back has already played in a Europa League final for the Dutch giants and already has 76 appearances under his belt for the club.




Considered one of the top young defenders in world football at the moment, some of the biggest clubs in Europe are interested in snaring him away from Ajax.

He is a client of Italian super agent Mino Raiola and his representative has been in talks with a number of clubs about De Ligt’s future, which is expected to be away from Ajax.
 


Premier League pair Manchester City and Tottenham are linked with being keen on the young centre-back and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan and Roma recently joined the transfer melee for the Dutchman.

It has been the claimed that the two Serie A giants spoke with Raiola about the possibility of signing the young Dutch centre-back from Ajax in the future.


A January move is unlikely, but Ajax are likely to lose the centre-back next summer as more clubs are now expected to show interest in one of the best young defenders in the world.

Italian champions Juventus are also considering a swoop for De Ligt, who is not expected to be short of offers once he decides to leave Ajax.
 