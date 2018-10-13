AC Milan Sporting Director Indicates Deal In Principle For Liverpool Target Lucas Paqueta

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has claimed that his club have reached a basic agreement with Brazilian side Flamengo to take Liverpool target Lucas Paqueta to the San Siro.



The 21-year-old has impressed with his performances, finding the back of the net nine times in 24 Brazilian league matches this year, and has also set up two more for his team-mates.











His performances have not gone unnoticed, with two of the biggest clubs in England, in the form of Liverpool and Manchester United, being linked with wanting to take him to the Premier League.



Another Italian side, Lazio, had also shown interest in the player in summer as they looked to replace Felipe Anderson, but were priced out of a deal.





However, both English giants are set to be disappointed, with Leonardo indicating AC Milan are firmly in pole position.



"We have a basic agreement with Flamengo, but the market reopens in January so we still have a little way to go before the official level", Leonardo told reporters.



But the sporting director is keen to move attention away from a possible move for Paqueta at present.



"Now we have to think only of the league and the Europa League and not the market.



"At the moment he is a Flamengo player, he still has to play some Brazilian league matches.



"We have to wait for 3rd January."



The Brazilian side's director of sport, Carlos Noval, had denied reports that Flamengo had agreed a €35m deal with AC Milan for the sale of the player.



It remains to be seen what the final price of a deal for Paqueta might be.

