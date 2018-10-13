Leeds United Star Pleased To See Returning Trio Looking Sharp In Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips insists that the trio of Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi have looked sharp and fit since their return to full training.



The Peacocks have been without the services of their three key players for the whole of September, but the trio are firmly on the comeback trail ahead of the Whites' trip to Blackburn Rovers.











Leeds are due to travel to Blackburn once the Championship resumes after the international break.



Phillips believes that Hernandez, Roofe and Berardi now need to get back match sharpness as they bid to give head coach Marcelo Bielsa more options to pick from when he selects his team.





"They’ve looked well. They did a tough session yesterday, looking sharp, looking fit”, Phillips was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.



“It’s just getting a little bit of match sharpness, but they are looking really well and they’re just looking forward to getting back.”



While Barry Douglas and Patrick Bamford still remain sidelined, the 22-year-old insists that Leeds still have a good team that can do the job.



“We’ve missed Pablo and Kemar and obviously we’ve still got Barry to come back and Pat[rick Bamford], but we’re a really good squad inside and outside the changing room.



"We like being around each other and it’s just good to have them back.”



Leeds played out a home draw with Brentford before the international break.

