Liverpool Amongst Trio of Clubs Keen On Napoli Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are amongst a trio of European big wigs who are eyeing a move for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne in the future.



The 27-year-old has started the season with a bang for Napoli, scoring seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions thus far.











He has been at Napoli at since 2012 and has been regularly linked with big clubs over the years, but has so far decided to continue plying his trade at the San Paolo.



The Italian’s performances this season have again put the spotlight on him and he has again been attracting the interest of some major European clubs due to his consistency.





According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Liverpool are amongst a trio of top sides who are considering a swoop for the Napoli star in the future to add to their attacking resources.



However, they are set to face stiff competition for his signature as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keeping tabs on the Italian this season.



Napoli are aware of the interest in Insigne, but they are calm about the situation as he is still contracted to the club until 2022.



They are not expected to consider any offers to sell him, at least in the January transfer window.

