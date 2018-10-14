XRegister
14/10/2018 - 22:44 BST

Switzerland General Secretary Uses Everton Hat To Poke Fun At Xherdan Shaqiri

 




New Switzerland general secretary Robert Breiter has poked fun at Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri by wearing an Everton hat in his first appearance in his new role.

Switzerland are currently in Iceland, where they are due to take on the hosts in Reykjavik on Monday in the UEFA Nations League.




The Swiss held their final training session on Sunday evening, while Breiter, in his first appearance as general secretary, wore a hat with an Everton logo.

Breiter wearing the hat was taken to be a playful prod towards star man Shaqiri, who is on the books at Everton's rivals Liverpool.
 


Shaqiri, who has not spotted the hat, joked that the cold weather means he has grown a beard.

"I grew a beard because of the cold", Shaqiri was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Blick.


Switzerland lost 2-1 against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League last week, with Romelu Lukaku striking twice for the Red Devils.

The Swiss have taken three points from their two Nations League games so far and are three points off group leaders Belgium.
 