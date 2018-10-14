XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/10/2018 - 21:36 BST

We Know Sunderland Fans Will Be In Good Voice – Shrewsbury CEO In Supporter Plea

 




Shrewsbury Town CEO Brian Caldwell has urged fans to take up the option of tickets in the club's safe standing section, especially as Town expect Sunderland supporters to be in full voice at the weekend.

Jack Ross takes his Sunderland side to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday for a League One fixture.




Sunderland fans have risen to the occasion in League One and backed the Black Cats by travelling in their numbers to away games.

Caldwell expects the pattern to continue on Saturday and is keen for Shewsbury fans to make good use of the safe standing area in the Salop Leisure Stand to boost the noise levels for the home team.
 


The CEO told Town's official site: "Since the start of the season the safe standing area has added a great atmosphere to the ground.

"We know Sunderland fans will be in good voice and we need the Town fans to get behind John and the players.


"We’ve seen over the season the excellent support the team have had, both at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and on the road.

"We need that atmosphere again on Saturday and I’m hoping that a sold out safe standing area will help provide that.

"If anyone is thinking of moving to safe standing for the Sunderland game or trying it our for the first time I’d urge them to get their tickets as soon as they can."

While Sunderland did not play at the weekend due to their fixture with Blackpool being postponed, Shrewsbury were in action, but suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town side.
 