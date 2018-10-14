We Know Sunderland Fans Will Be In Good Voice – Shrewsbury CEO In Supporter Plea

Follow @insidefutbol





Shrewsbury Town CEO Brian Caldwell has urged fans to take up the option of tickets in the club's safe standing section, especially as Town expect Sunderland supporters to be in full voice at the weekend.



Jack Ross takes his Sunderland side to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday for a League One fixture.











Sunderland fans have risen to the occasion in League One and backed the Black Cats by travelling in their numbers to away games.



Caldwell expects the pattern to continue on Saturday and is keen for Shewsbury fans to make good use of the safe standing area in the Salop Leisure Stand to boost the noise levels for the home team.





The CEO told Town's official site: "Since the start of the season the safe standing area has added a great atmosphere to the ground.



"We know Sunderland fans will be in good voice and we need the Town fans to get behind John and the players.



"We’ve seen over the season the excellent support the team have had, both at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and on the road.



"We need that atmosphere again on Saturday and I’m hoping that a sold out safe standing area will help provide that.



"If anyone is thinking of moving to safe standing for the Sunderland game or trying it our for the first time I’d urge them to get their tickets as soon as they can."



While Sunderland did not play at the weekend due to their fixture with Blackpool being postponed, Shrewsbury were in action, but suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town side.

