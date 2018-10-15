XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/10/2018 - 11:18 BST

I Want To Fight – Arsenal Star Determined To Win Spot In Side

 




Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has insisted that he will fight for his place under Unai Emery when he is back to being fit again from his Achilles injury.

The Frenchman missed out on making Les Bleus’ World Cup winning squad in Russia during the summer after failing to recover from an Achilles injury that he suffered during the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid back in May.




The 33-year-old, who has made 51 appearances for his country, recently announced his retirement from international football after admitting that he was disappointed with missing out on the World Cup success.

The defender is contracted to Arsenal until 2020 and insisted that he is willing to fight for his place at the Emirates when he is back to being fit again for selection.
 


"I want to continue at Arsenal. I do not know what level I'm going to be at”, Koscielny told Canal+.

“I haven't resumed training, but I want to fight”, he concluded.


Koscielny is expected to be back in training with the first team during November and could well be in line to make himself available during the busy schedule in December.
 