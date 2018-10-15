I’ll Only Leave Chelsea On Good Terms, Vows Eden Hazard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has insisted that he will not force his way out of Stamford Bridge amidst persistent rumours surrounding his future at the club.



The Belgian has started the new campaign in tremendous fashion and is currently the leading goalscorer in the Premier League with seven goals from his eight appearances.











The 27-year-old has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, but Chelsea opted against letting him go in the summer after his stand-out performance at the World Cup.



The European champions were comforted to an extent due to the addition of Chelsea’s other Belgian star Thibaut Courtois, who forced his way out of the club to sign for Real Madrid, in the summer.





However, it is rumoured that Los Blancos will reignite their interest in Hazard next summer when he enters his final year of the contract with Chelsea, but the winger has insisted that he will not force the club to let him go.



“Chelsea were clear to me, I could not leave, I accepted it”, Hazard told French TV programme Telefoot.



“Leaving or staying, I knew I was going to be happy.



"I do not regret at all.



"I will never clash with a club.



“If I leave Chelsea, I will leave on good terms.”



Hazard dismissed rumours that suggested he will leave the club in January last week and is expected to be in action for Belgium when they face the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

