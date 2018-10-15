We Have Chance – Blackburn Star Urges Home Bounce Back Against Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers midfielder Elliott Bennett has insisted that it is important for his side to bounce back from their recent defeat at Ewood Park and maintain their standards at home when Leeds United visit on Saturday.



Tony Mowbray’s men suffered their first defeat at home in over a year when Sheffield United secured a 2-0 win at Ewood Park during their last home game in the Championship.











Rovers had made Ewood Park a fortress in the league prior to the loss, but were beaten by the Blades, who climbed to the summit of the table with the three points.



Bennett, who joined Blackburn in 2016, insisted that the team need to bounce back from their defeat when they face another Yorkshire outfit in the form of Leeds on Saturday.





The 29-year-old also claimed that the loss should not hold Blackburn back from matching their high standards at home.



“The home record we’ve had was unbelievable. It was going to come to an end at some point, even though we didn’t want it to”, Bennett told the club’s official website.



“It wasn’t a defeat where we came in and asked questions, claiming someone didn’t do this or that.



"It wasn’t for the lack of trying, we just didn’t click into gear that night.



"The test now is to make sure we maintain the standards that we have set at home over the last year and we have that chance on Saturday."



Leeds won 2-1 at Ewood Park on their last visit.

