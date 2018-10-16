I Want To Take Next Step – Manchester City Talent Wants International Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has admitted that he is hoping to break through into the senior England squad soon after making his debut for the Under-21s last Thursday.



Foden, who won the Golden Ball award after helping England win the FIFA U17 World Cup held in India last year, made his Under-21 debut during the Young Lions’ thumping 7-0 win over Andorra.











The victory meant that England have now secured their berth in the Under=21 European Championships scheduled to be held in Italy and San Marino next year, with a game remaining.



The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal for Manchester City against Oxford United in the third round of the EFL Cup last month and is increasingly looking like a monumental talent.





Foden admitted that he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Jadon Sancho, who made his senior England debut against Croatia on Friday, and enjoy a break through into Gareth Southgate’s team sooner rather than later.



“I definitely set myself a lot of targets. My aim this season is just to try and get some more games in and, hopefully, score a couple more goals”, Foden told the club’s official website.



“I don’t feel any different with the Under-21s. To me it’s just the same.



“I keep making a step forward.



"There’s one big step to go towards the senior squad and hopefully I get there soon.



“Working along such great players I definitely think I’m improving every day, so I just want to keep working hard.”



Foden grabbed a goal and an assist during the full 90 minutes he played in the EFL Cup and has earned plaudits for his rise to prominence at the Etihad.

