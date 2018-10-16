XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/10/2018 - 14:22 BST

I Want To Take Next Step – Manchester City Talent Wants International Bow

 




Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has admitted that he is hoping to break through into the senior England squad soon after making his debut for the Under-21s last Thursday.

Foden, who won the Golden Ball award after helping England win the FIFA U17 World Cup held in India last year, made his Under-21 debut during the Young Lions’ thumping 7-0 win over Andorra.




The victory meant that England have now secured their berth in the Under=21 European Championships scheduled to be held in Italy and San Marino next year, with a game remaining.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal for Manchester City against Oxford United in the third round of the EFL Cup last month and is increasingly looking like a monumental talent.
 


Foden admitted that he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Jadon Sancho, who made his senior England debut against Croatia on Friday, and enjoy a break through into Gareth Southgate’s team sooner rather than later.

“I definitely set myself a lot of targets. My aim this season is just to try and get some more games in and, hopefully, score a couple more goals”, Foden told the club’s official website.


“I don’t feel any different with the Under-21s. To me it’s just the same.

“I keep making a step forward.

"There’s one big step to go towards the senior squad and hopefully I get there soon.

“Working along such great players I definitely think I’m improving every day, so I just want to keep working hard.”

Foden grabbed a goal and an assist during the full 90 minutes he played in the EFL Cup and has earned plaudits for his rise to prominence at the Etihad.
 