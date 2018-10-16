Lyon Supremo Strikes Realistic Note On Keeping Manchester City and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Michel Aulas admits he can offer no guarantees that Lyon will be able to keep hold of Tanguy Ndombele, who has been linked with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, despite the club's healthy financial position.



Ndombele, along with fellow midfield talent Houssem Aouar, has turned heads with his progress at the Ligue 1 giants and is not short of admirers.











Lyon rejected bids from Tottenham and Manchester City in the summer, and with Ndombele not pushing to leave, were able to convince him to sign a new contract running until 2023.



But the newly capped France international may well not see out the deal, with president Aulas making no guarantees.





"Financially, we have the best results in France", Aulas told French daily Le Progres.



"That guarantees certain things, but it does not guarantee that we will be able to keep Ndombele, Aouar and other players", he added.



Ndombele made his senior France bow last week when coming off the bench in a friendly draw against Iceland, replacing Paul Pogba.



Team-mate Aouar has been capped by France up to Under-21 level; he made his Ligue 1 debut for Lyon in 2017.

