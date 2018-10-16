Rangers Legend Impressed With Kelty Hearts Ambition As He Considers Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has admitted that he is impressed by Kelty Hearts’ ambition and revealed that he is considering the offer to become their manager.



Kelty Hearts currently sit top of the Lowland league, Scotland’s fifth tier of domestic football, and have made an approach towards Ferguson to become their manager.











Ferguson, who spent 13 seasons across two spells at Ibrox, stepped down as manager of Clyde in 2017 after being at the helm for three seasons.



The Rangers legend will have the opportunity to meet his former colleague Lee Wallace, who currently works with the Under-20s side at Kelty, if he decides to take the job and admitted that he is impressed by the club’s ambition.





“This has come out of the blue so there’s a lot to consider before I make my mind up”, Ferguson told the Daily Record.



“I’ve been impressed by the club’s ambition and desire to make it into the SPFL.



"For that reason, it’s an interesting proposition that’s worthy of my time and consideration.”



Kelty Hearts were only a junior side until 2017, before they made the big leap to senior football by joining the East of Scotland division.



Ferguson, who had a brief spell as caretaker manager at Blackpool before he joined Clyde in 2014, has been identified as the ideal candidate to guide the minnows to their objective of playing in the SPFL.

