Former Leeds United Boss Boosts New Job Prospects

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has taken an important step to boost his chances of bouncing back into management by joining the Wasserman agency.



Christiansen was sacked by Leeds in February as the Whites looked to arrest a poor run of results and give themselves a chance of finishing in the Championship playoff places.











The 45-year-old, who spent time at Barcelona during his playing career, has yet to take another managerial job.



He has now joined new agents, in the shape of the Wasserman agency.





Christiansen wrote on Twitter: "I am delighted to announce my signing with Wasserman Group. Looking forward to this collaboration."



The former Spain international has managed in Cyprus and England and it remains to be seen where his next job will be.



Christiansen was succeeded at Elland Road by Paul Heckingbottom, but Leeds again swung the axe in the summer and removed the former Barnsley boss from his post.



The Yorkshire giants are currently flying high in the Championship under legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.

