I’d Hope So – Accrington Supremo Weighs In On Sunderland Ticket Allocation For Wham Visit

Accrington Stanley supremo Andy Holt has admitted he hopes Sunderland fans can be given a ticket allocation of around 2,400, when the Black Cats visit the Wham Stadium in early December.



Holt recently learned that Barnsley, who visit for a League One fixture on 17th November, will be given an allocation of 2,300 to 2,400 tickets.











Of those 2,400, around 900 will be seated, with the remainder being in standing areas; Holt has admitted he hopes the Barnsley game can see Accrington's record attendance of 4,725 beaten.



The Accrington supremo admits he is hoping Sunderland can be handed a similar allocation, but concedes the police will have an input.





"I’d hope so but again will be down to assessment from police and safety mate", Holt wrote on Twitter when asked if Sunderland can expect the same number of tickets.



And he indicated the police keep ratings on clubs.



"As daft as it sounds the less aggro clubs are known for (not saying you’re known for aggro btw), the more tickets.



"Police have ratings on all clubs. Will let you know", he added.



Holt also vowed to give Sunderland supporters as many tickets as he can, saying: "As many as I can give, I will."



Sunderland are scheduled to visit the Wham Stadium on 8th December, with Jack Ross' men looking to stay firmly in the promotion hunt.



Accrington currently sit inside the playoff zone in League One, in sixth place.

