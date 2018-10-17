James Collins’ Fate In Hands of New Aston Villa Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will have to take a call on whether or not to offer James Collins a deal at Villa Park as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.



Collins was released by West Ham United when his contract expired in the summer and has been training with Aston Villa to get back to his best shape.











The defender was invited to the club by former boss Steve Bruce, who was sacked and replaced by Smith earlier this month, and was close to earning a contract at Villa Park.



However, the change in management now means that Collins has to impress Smith and his backroom staff to land a permanent deal with the club, according to the Birmingham Mail.





The 35-year-old had been working his way back from a hamstring niggle, but he could potentially become the new manager’s first signing at the club.



Aston Villa are short on options at centre-back this season with James Chester being the only recognised natural player in the position currently available for selection in the squad.



The Welshman is no stranger to the Claret and Blue after spending three seasons at the club before moving to London in 2012.

