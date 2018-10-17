Romelu Lukaku Still Our Best Option Up Top – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has insisted that Romelu Lukaku remains Jose Mourinho’s best option up front at Old Trafford.



Lukaku scored for Belgium during the international break, but has not netted for Manchester United in his last six outings in all competitions.











He has found the back of the net four times this season for Manchester United, but his last goal in their colours came in the middle of September in a win at Watford.



There have been calls to drop Lukaku from the starting eleven or at least rethink the shape to get the best out of the other attackers, but Brown feels that for the way Manchester United play, the Belgian remains the best option up front.





He admits that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Alexis Sanchez could add more pace up front, but believes part of Lukaku’s problem this season has also been the poor service he has been receiving.



Brown said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “I think with the way we play, Lukaku is the best option playing one up front.



“Obviously with Rashford, Martial and Sanchez there’s a lot of pace, but the way we are playing, we need Lukaku to play in that position.



“If we were to play two, it would be different.



“Lukaku scores goals – everyone sometimes has a go at him but a lot of the time, he is there playing alone up front. He has got to do a lot.



“It does get difficult when you have no support, but I think he is our best option up front.”



Lukaku is Belgium’s highest goalscorer with 45 in 78 appearances and has also netted 31 goals for Manchester United.

