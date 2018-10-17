They’ll Be Right Up There – Celtic Winger Expects Tough Hibernian Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest has admitted that Hibernian will prove to be a tough challenge on Saturday, but insists that the Bhoys have it in their locker to come out on top.



Brendan Rodgers’ men registered an emphatic 6-0 win over St Johnstone before the international break courtesy of a quartet of goals from Forrest.











The winger’s dynamic performance earned himself a recall to the Scotland squad and helped the defending champions climb to third place in the Scottish Premiership table.



However, Celtic will now enter a crunch schedule where they face both Hibernian and Hearts, either side of a crucial away trip to face RB Leipzig in the Europa League, in the coming weeks.





Hibs have impressed alongside city rivals Hearts on their way to second place in the table this season under Neil Lennon and will pose a stern test for Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.



Forrest thinks that the game against Hibs will be a close one, but insisted that Celtic have it in their ranks to come out on top at the end of proceedings.



“Even last season, in their first campaign back up, Hibs did really well under Lenny", Forrest was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.



“Every time we played Hibs last season, we were involved in some tough games.



“Hibs have lost a few players but they have signed a few more and I expect them to be right up there.



“There is more of a challenge from our rivals this season. You can see that just by looking at the league table.



“It is more competitive and it is going to be difficult. We know it is going to be a tough season.



“We are aware of that but we have the ability in our changing room.”

