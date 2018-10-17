XRegister
17/10/2018 - 15:13 BST

This Is Big Chance For Me To Impress Brendan Rodgers – Celtic Star On Hibs Clash

 




Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has admitted that he is eager to impress Brendan Rodgers during the Scottish Premiership clash against Hibernian on Saturday in a bid to nail down a regular place in the starting eleven.

Simunovic has been restricted to just three appearances in the Premiership so far this season and played the final 30 minutes of Celtic’s 6-0 win over St Johnston before the international break.




The 24-year-old, who joined the Old Firm giants from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, has struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven due to a knee injury that severely affected him this season.

The defender has now recovered and will be an option for Rodgers ahead of the game against Hibs as Celtic aim to climb further up the table with a win.
 


Simunovic admitted that he is eager to make the most of an opportunity, if it arrives on Saturday, to impress the manager in a bid to try and nail down a regular place in the team after the injury.

“I see the Hibs game as a big opportunity for me to impress the manager and earn a regular place in the starting XI”, Simunovic told Celtic View


“But all I can do is work hard and try to improve every day. I’m sure it’ll be a good game."

Simunovic also insists that he now feels fit and expects to be in even better shape by kick off.

“I’m feeling fit.

"I felt fit coming into the last game and for sure, my fitness will be even better by the time the Hibs game comes around.

"Everything is up to the manager and what he decides.”
 