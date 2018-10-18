I’ve Been Impressed With Him – Celtic Coach Pleased With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has been pleased with how Leicester City loanee Filip Benkovic has adapted to life at Parkhead and has backed the Croatian to get better with experience.



Benkovic, who signed for the Foxes from his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in the summer, was loaned out to Celtic on deadline day at the end of August.











The Croatian has made three appearances across all competitions for the Hoops so far this season and was replaced by countryman Jozo Simunovic after the hour mark during their 6-0 win at McDiarmid Park before the international break.



Davies admitted that he is pleased with how the youngster has adapted so well to the nature of Scottish football and insisted that his skill-set makes him a very important player.





Brendan Rodgers’ deputy also backed Benkovic to get better as he attains more experience and regular playing time with Celtic over the course of a long season ahead.



“I’ve been impressed with Filip. We obviously did our work before he came in so we knew all about his qualities”, Davies told the Celtic View.



“He is very imposing with his size and he’s dominant aerially.



"He’s good attacking aerially as well, although he hasn’t scored a goal yet.



“He’s a big imposing figure and is technically good on the ball.



"He can play short and long passes with quality and is a defender who can defend with good aggression.



“Hopefully with momentum and playing games, that’ll get him really going.”

