Our Intensity And Press Puts Teams On Back Foot, Blackburn Rovers Star Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell has warned Leeds United that his side will have their own intensity and pressing game to send into battle with the Whites.



Tony Mowbray's men are due to play host to Leeds on Saturday in a Championship meeting at Ewood Park.











And despite Leeds' strong start to the season, Rovers know beating the Whites would cut the gap between the two teams in the standings to just two points.



Rothwell is well aware of how Leeds play under head coach Marcelo Bielsa and insists Blackburn play the same way.





As such he expects a battle and a real game for Rovers to get their teeth into.



"Leeds have started really well, they’re a team that loves to press", Rothwell was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.



"They’ve got the highest stats for running so we’re going to have a real game on our hands.



"It’s a game you look forward to when you get promoted to the Championship, these are the games you want to play in.



"It’s how we try to play as well.



"We’ve put teams on the back foot with our intensity and pressing."



Blackburn lost just two of their 12 league matches so far and are just one point off the playoff spots.



Rothwell, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, has been lauded by Mowbray for his fitness levels.

