06 October 2016

20/10/2018 - 12:17 BST

Don't Play To Drive Ferrari – Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella Dismisses Money Factor In Potential Exit

 




Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella has insisted that money won’t be the motivating factor if and when he decides to leave Cagliari.

The 21-year-old Italy midfielder has emerged as one of the top young talents in Europe and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit over the last year.




Inter and AC Milan are reportedly plotting moves to sign him in January and Premier League giants Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on his development over the last 12 months.

Cagliari are desperate to hold on to the player until the end of the season and they have received a boost from Barella, who stressed that he won’t leave the club for financial reasons.
 


He claimed money has never been a motivating factor for him when it comes to playing football.

“If and when I have to leave, it will never be for the money, but for ambition”, the young midfielder told SportWeek.


“I don’t care about having a Ferrari or a big penthouse.

“I have my own desires, but I don’t play football to drive a beautiful car.”

Cagliari supremo Tommaso Giulini recently conceded that Barella wants to play in the Champions League, indicating at an eventual exit for the midfielder.
 