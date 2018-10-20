Fabinho Won’t Let Us Down – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Fabinho will not let Liverpool down if he gets the vote to play against Huddersfield Town this afternoon, former Reds star Ray Houghton believes.



Liverpool swooped to sign Fabinho from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has yet to start a Premier League game for the Reds.











The 24-year-old has managed 14 minutes across two Champions League games, while he was handed 87 minutes against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.



With Liverpool suffering injury issues, Fabinho could get the vote to feature against Huddersfield and Houghton knows the Brazilian will be desperate to impress.





And the Liverpool legend does not feel he would let Jurgen Klopp and his team-mates down.



Houghton said on LFC TV: "He'll be chomping at the bit. He's just been on the sidelines waiting to get his opportunity.



"We've seen him play, we know his strengths, we know his qualities.



"He's also going to have players in and around him who will help him throughout the 90 minutes if he starts the game.



"If Fabinho starts you know he won't let you down.



"He's a player that will go out there and give you 100 per cent, and that's all you can ask", the former Republic of Ireland international added.



Liverpool handed Fabinho a long term contract which he arrived from Monaco and the midfielder is locked down on a deal running until 2023 at Anfield.

