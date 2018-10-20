Kevin De Bruyne On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.



Pep Guardiola's side have taken 20 points from their opening eight league games and will start as strong favourites to add another three points to their tally against Sean Dyche's men.











Guardiola must make do without Ilkay Gundogan.



Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while in defence the Citizens have Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. David Silva and Bernardo Silva play, while Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane will be looking to create for Sergio Aguero.



If Guardiola wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Burnley



Ederson, Laporte, Kompany (c), Stones, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Sane, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Sterling, De Bruyne, Otamendi, Jesus, Zinchenko, Foden

