06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/10/2018 - 14:05 BST

Kevin De Bruyne On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side have taken 20 points from their opening eight league games and will start as strong favourites to add another three points to their tally against Sean Dyche's men.




Guardiola must make do without Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while in defence the Citizens have Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. David Silva and Bernardo Silva play, while Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane will be looking to create for Sergio Aguero.

If Guardiola wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

 


Manchester City Team vs Burnley

Ederson, Laporte, Kompany (c), Stones, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Sane, Bernardo, Aguero 

Substitutes: Muric, Sterling, De Bruyne, Otamendi, Jesus, Zinchenko, Foden
 