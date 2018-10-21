XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/10/2018 - 22:45 BST

Bundesliga Club Buzzing With Talk of Arsenal Talent Being Potentially World Class

 




The corridors at Hoffenheim are buzzing with talk of Reiss Nelson being potentially world class, but the Germans know they will not be able to keep him permanently from Arsenal.

Hoffenheim swooped to land Nelson on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the winger well aware of the need for regular first team football to continue his development.




The 18-year-old is making a big impression in Germany and has netted four goals in four Bundesliga games.

Nelson bagged a brace in Hoffenheim's 3-1 win at Nurnberg on Saturday and, according to German daily Bild, the buzz at the club is that the Arsenal man is potentially world class.
 


However, there is no purchase clause included in Nelson's loan from Arsenal.

As such, Hoffenheim understand they are unlikely to be able to keep hold of the England Under-21 international on a permanent basis.


Nelson came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made his first senior appearance for the Gunners in the 2017 International Champions Cup.

Hoffenheim currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga standings, having taken ten points from their opening eight games.
 