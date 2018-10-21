Bundesliga Club Buzzing With Talk of Arsenal Talent Being Potentially World Class

Follow @insidefutbol





The corridors at Hoffenheim are buzzing with talk of Reiss Nelson being potentially world class, but the Germans know they will not be able to keep him permanently from Arsenal.



Hoffenheim swooped to land Nelson on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with the winger well aware of the need for regular first team football to continue his development.











The 18-year-old is making a big impression in Germany and has netted four goals in four Bundesliga games.



Nelson bagged a brace in Hoffenheim's 3-1 win at Nurnberg on Saturday and, according to German daily Bild, the buzz at the club is that the Arsenal man is potentially world class.





However, there is no purchase clause included in Nelson's loan from Arsenal.



As such, Hoffenheim understand they are unlikely to be able to keep hold of the England Under-21 international on a permanent basis.



Nelson came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and made his first senior appearance for the Gunners in the 2017 International Champions Cup.



Hoffenheim currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga standings, having taken ten points from their opening eight games.

