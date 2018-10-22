Anthony Martial Can Learn From Eden Hazard, Former Chelsea Striker Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Manchester United forward Anthony Martial should follow Eden Hazard’s lead and demand more from himself.



The Frenchman has had a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho since the end of last season and wanted to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.











The club refused to sell him and are now in talks with his representatives over a new deal, which has come at the same time as the player seemed to have won over his manager.



The forward scored a brace in Manchester United’s draw at Chelsea and was also instrumental in their comeback win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford before the international break.





There are suggestions that Martial would have been more productive had he played under a more progressive coach than Mourinho, but Cascarino is not convinced.



He feels it is ultimately down to the player to realise his full potential and believes that Martial must learn from Hazard in the way the Belgian has developed into one of the best players in Europe.



The former Blue wrote in the Times: “Some people wonder what Martial would have been like if he had signed for Liverpool or Tottenham and had Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino as his manager rather than Jose Mourinho.



“But I think that is a dangerous thing to speculate on.



“Ultimately it comes down to the player.



"He has to demand more of himself. He has to do more to make sure he’s not on the fringes of games.



“That is what Eden Hazard did and look at him now. He has to decide if he wants to be another Hazard.



“That’s entirely up to him.”



Manchester United are keen to see the Frenchman sign a new five-year deal and commit his long-term future to the club.

